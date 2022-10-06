Karnataka woman stabbed to death in front of her child in Gadag town

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death Monday by a few men in front of her child in broad daylight in Karnataka’s Gadag town, police said.

Gadag town police said Wednesday that all the four accused involved in the murder of Shobha Lamani alias Minaz, a resident of Gadag, have been arrested. Chethan Hulkannavar and Rohan Kumar Ligadi surrendered before the police on the day of the incident, while Kumar Maranbasari and Srinivas Shinde were arrested after two days, they said.

According to police officials, Shobha, who had an affair with Chetan’s elder brother Ramesh Hulkannavar a few years ago, came out of the relationship to marry a person called Wasim Bepari. After the marriage, she converted to Islam. “It is learnt that Ramesh continued to create trouble in Shobha’s life and the couple allegedly murdered Ramesh on December 14, 2020. Both were arrested. After coming out on bail, Shobha and Wasim continued their life and were attending court hearings. But Ramesh’s brother Chetan was waiting to avenge his brother’s death,” they said.

On Monday Chetan and his accomplices were following Shobha and her child who were travelling in an autorickshaw. “As she alighted near SB Bakery around 2.20 pm, the killers stabbed her. She was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” the police said.

Later in the day, Inayat Dhalayat, the autorickshaw driver filed a complaint before the police. Inayat told The Indian Express, that he drove a ‘shared auto’ but Shobha hired the vehicle only for her travel. “She actually wanted to get down near the bus stand but asked me to take her first to a bakery nearby to buy some sweets. The killers attacked her in a fraction of a second and her child, fortunately, remained in my autorickshaw,” said Dhalayat, and added that the child saw the death of her mother and was crying inconsolably.

“I had to stop and request another auto driver to take care of the child as I shifted Shobha to hospital. But the doctors said that she was brought dead,” he added.