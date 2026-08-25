40 years begging, Rs 8.4 lakh in sacks: Karnataka woman leaves family stunned after death

A 70-year-old woman who spent over four decades begging in Karnataka's Mandya left her family stunned after Rs 8.4 lakh in cash was found hidden in a locked room after her death. (Screengrabs enhanced using AI).

To the residents of Mandya in Karnataka, Noorunnisa was simply a tragic figure, a 70-year-old woman with a long-term mental illness who spent over four decades roaming local traffic junctions and begging. But when she died inside her rented home, she left behind a secret that sent shockwaves through her family and neighbourhood: 10 hidden sacks packed with Rs 8.40 lakh in cash.

The discovery came only after neighbours raised an alarm on Sunday, noticing Noorunnisa, also known as Noor or Hoor, had not stepped outside for days. Entering the house, her relatives found her dead. As they began cleaning the premises, they forced open the lock to a private room she had guarded for decades. They found sacks with decades’ worth of accumulated coins and currency notes.