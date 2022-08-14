Karnataka: 83-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru murdered

An 83-year-old woman who lived alone in the HSR Layout in south-east Bengaluru was found smothered to death at her home Saturday.

The body of the woman was discovered by her tenant, who went to check on her after she did not come out of her room on Saturday morning, sources said.

Jayashree S, 83, was living alone in the house since the death of her husband, former police official M Srinivasan. Her two sons are living separately in Bengaluru, sources added.

The police have said that someone known to Jayashree must have entered the house to kill and rob the elderly woman of gold and jewellery. “There were no signs of a break-in and the crime scene suggested that those involved in the crime were aware of where the jewellery was kept in the house,” a police source said.

In a police complaint, Suresh Srinivasan, one of the two sons of the deceased, stated that Jayashree chose to live alone despite their requests to stay with them. According to the complaint, unidentified persons entered the house on the night of August 12 and killed Jayashree. The assailants also allegedly stole gold ornaments from her body and the house.

“We have been working full time on the case and have some leads. We should be able to crack the case shortly,” deputy commissioner of police (south-east) CK Baba said.