Karnataka woman’s ‘won’t get married until road is built’ letter to Basavaraj Bommai gets government to work

Days after a 26-year-old woman wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that she would not get married until her village gets proper roads and bus connectivity, officials of the district administration visited the hamlet and decided to get work started soon.

Bindu R D, a resident of H Rampura, a remote village in Davanagere district had sent an email on September 9. Bindu, a post graduate in Economics from Davangere University and now a teacher, says she was forced to live in a hostel while studying as there are no roads and bus services in her village.

H Rampura village is 37 km from Davangere city and houses around 60 houses with 300 people who have been deprived of roads and buses. The nearest access to school and healthcare facility is about 7 km away to Mayakonda village.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bindu said she was forced to stay at a hostel as she had to walk 14 km every day to go to the nearest school. She said, “There is a school till the 5th standard in my village but if someone wants to pursue 6th standard, they will have to walk 14 km a day. Many of the women dropped out of school because of this.”

“My elders told me that the demand for roads has been on since India became independent but still, I decided to write to the CM. Not just students, even if we have to go to the nearest primary health centre, we need to walk as there is no bus service or even a road. Farmers here are unable to take their agricultural products to the city on time as no carrier vehicle wants to come to the village as the road is in a bad condition,” she added.

Asked why she threatened to not get married, she said, “I may get married and may relocate to another town or city but what about the plight of the villagers? It will continue to haunt them which is why I shot the email marking my protest.”

Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh G Belagi who visited the hamlet Thursday got the taste of the plight of the villagers as he had to walk for nearly 2 km to meet them. He directed the local officials to start work from Friday.

He said, “Bindu’s plea has drawn the attention of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. They have directed to build asphalt roads and operate buses. We will be starting the bus services shortly.”