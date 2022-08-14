scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation in Karnataka’s Hassan

Shivakumar, 32, who works as a driver in Bengaluru, killed Chaitra within the court premises shortly after they agreed to continue efforts for a settlement of their issues after filing for divorce

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 14, 2022 6:23:30 pm
Shivakumar surrendered after the crime and was arrested by the police.

A 24-year-old woman was hacked to death by her estranged husband after the couple attended a mediation meeting at a local court in the Hassan district of Karnataka on Saturday, said the police Sunday.

Shivakumar, 32, who works as a driver in Bengaluru, killed Chaitra within the court premises shortly after they agreed to continue efforts for a settlement of their issues after filing for divorce.

“The murder happened the same day as the negotiation for a settlement. They had negotiations since they had two children. An effort was made to convince them that it is better to stay together or give a sufficient settlement amount. Both of them agreed and the husband came out and committed the crime,” said Hassan Superintendent of Police Hari Ram Shankar.

The couple has two young children, aged six and four, according to the police.

Shivakumar surrendered after the crime and was arrested by the police.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:23:30 pm

