Karnataka woman hacked to death at Bantwal bus stand; relative on the run

The incident occurred at the KSRTC bus depot in Bantwal on Thursday evening. Lavanya, who worked at a private nursing home, was waiting for a bus when she was attacked. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A 24-year-old woman was hacked to death at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus depot in Bantwal on Thursday evening, allegedly by a distant relative whose advances she had spurned.

The incident occurred at the KSRTC New Bus Stand on B C Road. The victim, Lavanya, a resident of Kakkepadavu village in the Dakshina Kannada district, worked at a private nursing home in Kalladka.

According to police, she was waiting for a bus home around 6 pm when Chetan allegedly approached her with a machete concealed in his bag. On noticing the weapon, Lavanya tried to flee, but he allegedly chased her and attacked her repeatedly in public before escaping, leaving the weapon behind.