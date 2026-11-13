Lent his phone at bus stand, jailed for murder: Karnataka man cleared after ‘victim’ returns alive

A simple favour of giving a mobile phone to a woman who wanted to call a friend seven years ago at a bus stand turned out to be a serious mistake for a 36-year-old construction worker in Karnataka after he was put behind bars for over two and a half years on charges of murdering the same woman. But things took a twist after the very same woman — Manju N, accused of being murdered — returned alive on November 11 this year, exposing serious lapses in police investigation.

The bizarre incident was reported in Pandavapura in Mandya district, 130 km from Bengaluru, on June 23, 2019. Nagaraju, a security guard at a bank, filed a police complaint stating that his daughter Manju, 28, had gone missing. Manju was married to Manjunath N C, his brother-in-law, and she lived with him.

But after a few days, she returned home as she was ill and stayed with her father. On June 23, 2019, Nagaraju approached Pandavapura police seeking help to trace his daughter, but the case remained pending.

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Almost two years later, Nagaraju approached the local police again, stating that his daughter was murdered and alleging that “a friend” of Manju, Rajesha M R, was behind the murder. In his complaint on August 11, 2021, Nagaraju said he had met two Pandavapura residents — Ananthapadmanabha and Guru Kumar S and asked if he was still looking for his daughter. They allegedly told him that Rajesha had told them what happened.

According to the complaint, the two men claimed that Rajesha was allegedly in a relationship with his daughter and visited their home often. However, Rajesha wanted to marry someone else, to which Manju reportedly objected. Rajesh allegedly said that if she lived, she would not let the marriage go ahead. He then took her out of Pandavapura on June 23, 2019, and allegedly pushed her into the Paschimavahini stretch of the Cauvery near Srirangapatna, killing her.

The police then registered a case for murder and destruction of evidence and arrested Rajesha, a construction worker. He pleaded with the police that he did not know anything about the woman, but the police sent him to prison. The then Pandavapura police inspector Prabhakar also filed a chargesheet against Rajesha, accusing him of murder.

After spending 2.6 years in prison, Rajesha came out on bail in February 2024 and tried to search for the answers but was unable to.

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Natesh, Rajesha’s counsel, told The Indian Express, “The episode took a different turn only when Manju visited her father’s house recently, and a local had taken photos and videos and shared them with local media. Then, with the help of villagers, we managed to find her residence. Now, we have filed a complaint and have informed the court as well. The officer arrested Rajesha without any evidence.”

Recalling the day that put him into trouble, Rajesha said, “On that day (23 June 2019), I was waiting for a bus near Pandavapura bus stand and a woman approached requesting that she would like to call her relative. I gave my phone to her. After the call, she returned the phone and left. I had never seen that woman before,” he said.

The police, during the investigation, found that Manju had made the last call from Rajesha’s number, suspecting she went away with him.

Rajesha said, “I was kept in the police station for 15 days and was tortured every day. Despite I told them many times that I did not know the woman, police inspector Prabhakar and staff assaulted me, gave electric shocks and kicked me with boots everyday. They took me to Kodagu district in the name of investigation and also assaulted me there. Eventually, the police forced me to give the statement that I had pushed her to the Cauvery River.”

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Rajesha said he has continued to suffer after the incident. “Relatives, neighbours and villagers started abandoning my family. People used to stay away from me as I was a murderer. I told a thousand times that I did not kill anyone,” he cried.

Soon after the incident came to light, Manju appeared before the media and confirmed that she did not know who Rajesha was. “I was married to Manjunath against my will. I was in love with a person named Nagendra, and I eloped. I never knew who Rajesha was but had taken his phone to call. After I eloped, I joined Nagendra and lived in Coimbatore for a year before shifting to Nagamangala. I was never aware that my father had registered a case of murder, and I will go to the court and give my statement,” she said.

Shobharani V J, Mandya SP, said that after the advocate summoned Manju’s existence, the police have taken up a case and tracked her. She is now in Mahila Santwana Kendra. “The inspector who investigated the case is now retired from the service. We will investigate the case and see what comes out of the court,” she said.

In June last year, the police suspended three inspectors for falsely implicating a tribal man in killing his wife. Kurubara Suresh, 35, a labourer in Kodagu district, was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly killing his wife Mallige. He spent two years in prison and was released on bail later. But in 2025, Mallige surfaced with her boyfriend. With the help of a local advocate, Suresh traced his wife and informed the court. The court directed that charges be filed against Suresh. Recently, he also approached the Karnataka High Court seeking Rs 5 crore in compensation after he was wrongfully jailed.