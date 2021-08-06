Karnataka: Woman files complaint against professor husband after PhD scholar accuses him of rape

The accused was identified as Prof Ramachandrappa of the political science department. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A professor of Mysore University lodged a complaint against her husband after a woman, a PhD scholar, approached her and alleged that her husband raped her. The complaint has been lodged at Jayalakshmipuram police station.

According to Mysuru police, the incident came to light after the accused’s wife, who is also a professor in the University, returned to her residence in the quarters Thursday afternoon when the victim fell on her feet seeking justice.

“The accused’s wife decided to file a complaint against her own husband for alleged rape on a student and brought the victim and husband to the police station,” a senior police officer of Jayalakshmipuram police station told The Indian Express.

The accused was identified as Prof Ramachandrappa of the political science department. The victim in her written complaint said she is a PhD research scholar at the political science department and alleged Ramachandrappa called her home around 3:45pm Thursday on the pretext of helping her with her research work.

“However, after discussing work, Ramachandrappa sought sexual favours. He took me to his room and raped me. Even when I shouted, nobody came to my rescue. Later, when his wife arrived home, l sought justice and she helped me lodge the complaint,” the victim said in the complaint.

In the complaint to police, the wife of the accused said, “When I reached home, the victim fell to my feet and explained the horrific incident. Hence, I myself volunteered to lodge a complaint. I have brought this to the notice of both the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the University,” she stated in the complaint.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident and have filed a case against Ramachandrappa.