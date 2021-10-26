Karnataka: Woman dies at Kodagu homestay, gas leak from geyser suspected

A 24-year-old woman tourist died allegedly following a gas leakage at a homestay in Kodagu district Monday, district police said. The victim has been identified as Vigneshwari, a resident of Ballari who had come to Kodagu for a trip along with four friends.

They had booked a homestay in Madikeri. The police said Vigneshwari went to the bathroom around 8.30 pm, but failed to come out for over an hour after which her friend alerted the staff at the homestay. When they broke the door open, the woman was found lying unconscious.

“She was immediately taken to a local hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered and investigation is going on,” said a police official in Madikeri.

Preliminary probe has attributed the death to a gas leak from the geyser inside the bathroom, which did not have proper ventilation. The police said a case has been registered after the victim’s parents filed a complaint. “The owner of the homestay is said to be residing in Dubai and it was being run by a few people in Kodagu,” police added.

Meanwhile, Kodagu (Coorg) Homestay Owners’ Association president Ananthashayana alleged that the homestay in question has not been registered with the Karnataka Tourism Department. “The Kodagu district administration has failed to act against unauthorised homestays in the district. We have been repeatedly requesting the district administration and the Tourism Department to close down such unauthorised homestays,” he said.

“At least now, after this tragic incident, the administration should wake up and take action against unauthorised homestays in Coorg,” Ananthashayana added.