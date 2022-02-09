Karnataka: Woman arrested for killing five, including four children

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly killing five people — a woman and four children — at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The accused is identified as Lakshmi, a resident of Mysuru and a relative of the deceased woman. The victims have been identified as Lakshmi (30), her children Raj (10), Komala (8) and Kunal (5), and her nephew Govinda (13).

The accused was having an extra-marital affair with the victim Lakshmi’s husband Gangaram, a plastic goods trader, and his refusal to marry her despite repeated efforts to convince him forced her to commit the crime, said the police.

From Bengaluru | Karnataka BJP MLA blames clothes worn by women for rise in cases of sexual assault

A police officer said: “We initially suspected Gangaram in the murders but as of now, we do not have any evidence against him. He was in Hyderabad when the incident took place. But we came to know that Gangaram and Lakshmi were having an affair and upon collecting information from locals and analysing CCTV cameras near his house, we found Lakshmi was there late at night on her two-wheeler. When she was questioned, she admitted to the crime.”

“It was a tough case to crack as Lakshmi had stolen some jewels from the house to make it look like murder for gain. But as children were also killed, we suspected personal grudge in the case and someone known to them could have done that as there was no sign of forced entry into the house,” added the officer.

Based on evidence collected and interrogation of the accused, the police put out the sequence of events like this.

The Gangaram family hailed from Rajasthan and had migrated to Mandya. The accused Lakshmi often visited their house but after Gangaram’s wife had asked him to stay away from her, he started avoiding her, said the police.

Irked by this, the accused decided to eliminate his wife and came to the house on Sunday around 12.45 am on a two-wheeler when Gangaram was away, said the police.

Gangaram’s wife Lakshmi woke up and the accused attacked her with a sickle on her head and later smothered her to death using a pillow, said the police.

Hearing a loud sound, two children woke up and pleaded with the accused not to harm them. But she killed them and later the other two children, who were asleep, too, added the police.

After the murder, the accused tried to destroy evidence and robbed jewels before leaving for Mysuru, said the police. The next day she came back by the time the locals had known about the deaths and even sobbed before the bodies, feigning ignorance, added the police.

The police said that the probe is still going on and they are looking to see if any others were involved in the murders.