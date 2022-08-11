Karnataka witnesses dengue fever surge

Karnataka is witnessing a spurt in dengue infections this year with 4,405 cases being registered in just eight months. Last year the state logged 1,266 cases of dengue, according to the data shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The data in the month of July alone indicates that there has been a jump of more than 200 per cent in infections when compared to that in the corresponding period last year (1,581 cases in July this year as against 484 cases recorded in July 2021).

Health experts have attributed the situation to the weather and mosquito breeding.

“Out of 36,033 blood samples tested for dengue, 4,405 have turned out to be positive. The cases are rising since it is monsoon and mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in stagnant water. We continue spraying to prevent larvae production,” a health official said.

The data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with The Indian Express showed that there have been 1,154 cases of dengue this year in Bengaluru till August. The cases in the years 2021, 2020 and 2019 were 1,643, 2,047 and 9,029 cases respectively.

Dr Balakrishna G K, senior consultant of Internal Medicine at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “The hospital is witnessing a dramatic rise in dengue cases since June when a total of 38 dengue cases have been admitted. All the patients were in the age group of 20-40 years. The major criteria for hospitalisation include blood pressure <90/60 mmHg, hematocrit >50 per cent, platelet count <50,000/mm3, evidence of bleeding other than petechiae. A daily average of 8-10 out-patient (OP) cases are reported, most of whom are youngsters.”

Dr Anantha Padmanabha, consultant- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, said, “There has been a 20-30% increase in dengue cases in my OPD. I’m seeing patients in the age group of 25-50 years. The major reason for the surge is the weather and increased mosquito breeding.”

Dr Aravinda G M, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar said, “We see about 3 to 4 dengue patients daily. Since it is caused by mosquito bite, prevention of mosquitoes/fogging will help to reduce the dengue cases.”

Schools taking precautions

Schools have also started taking precautionary measures to stem the spread of dengue infections. Dr Paramita Mishra, principal, Orchids – The International School, Majestic branch, said that a few dengue cases were seen among students. “One teacher in our school has also been reported to have been infected. All the windows in our school are covered with mosquito nets. We use repellents in the classrooms. Every week there is deep cleaning, sanitization and also pest control treatment. We’ve informed BBMP to keep the school neighborhood clean. Students are constantly being made aware of the importance of hygiene, not just in schools but also in home and surroundings.”

Schools have also directed the parents to take care of their kids in the wake of the dengue spread and seek medical help immediately whenever the child falls sick. “We have clearly informed parents not to send their kids to school when they show symptoms of fever. Whenever the kids are ill, we immediately inform the parents and send them home,” Dr Mishra said.

“Though we have not shared an official advisory with the parents, they are aware of the situation and our infirmary is equipped with basic medicines and trained nurses to attend to the students in case they feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Apart from dengue, Karnataka reported 144 cases of malaria, 978 cases of chikungunya, and 345 cases of H1N1 this year.