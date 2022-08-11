scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Karnataka witnesses dengue fever surge

4,405 dengue cases registered in just eight months, of which 1,154 are from Bengaluru. Youngsters are mainly infected. Monsoon and mosquito breeding are said to be the reasons for the surge.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
August 11, 2022 3:01:47 pm
Health experts have attributed the situation to the weather and mosquito breeding. (Representational/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Karnataka is witnessing a spurt in dengue infections this year with 4,405 cases being registered in just eight months. Last year the state logged 1,266 cases of dengue, according to the data shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The data in the month of July alone indicates that there has been a jump of more than 200 per cent in infections when compared to that in the corresponding period last year (1,581 cases in July this year as against 484 cases recorded in July 2021).

Health experts have attributed the situation to the weather and mosquito breeding.

“Out of 36,033 blood samples tested for dengue, 4,405 have turned out to be positive. The cases are rising since it is monsoon and mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in stagnant water. We continue spraying to prevent larvae production,” a health official said.

The data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with The Indian Express showed that there have been 1,154 cases of dengue this year in Bengaluru till August. The cases in the years 2021, 2020 and 2019 were 1,643, 2,047 and 9,029 cases respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Dr Balakrishna G K, senior consultant of Internal Medicine at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “The hospital is witnessing a dramatic rise in dengue cases since June when a total of 38 dengue cases have been admitted. All the patients were in the age group of 20-40 years. The major criteria for hospitalisation include blood pressure <90/60 mmHg, hematocrit >50 per cent, platelet count <50,000/mm3, evidence of bleeding other than petechiae. A daily average of 8-10 out-patient (OP) cases are reported, most of whom are youngsters.”

Dr Anantha Padmanabha, consultant- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, said, “There has been a 20-30% increase in dengue cases in my OPD. I’m seeing patients in the age group of 25-50 years. The major reason for the surge is the weather and increased mosquito breeding.”

Dr Aravinda G M, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar said, “We see about 3 to 4 dengue patients daily. Since it is caused by mosquito bite, prevention of mosquitoes/fogging will help to reduce the dengue cases.”

Schools taking precautions

Advertisement

Schools have also started taking precautionary measures to stem the spread of dengue infections. Dr Paramita Mishra, principal, Orchids – The International School, Majestic branch, said that a few dengue cases were seen among students. “One teacher in our school has also been reported to have been infected. All the windows in our school are covered with mosquito nets. We use repellents in the classrooms. Every week there is deep cleaning, sanitization and also pest control treatment. We’ve informed BBMP to keep the school neighborhood clean. Students are constantly being made aware of the importance of hygiene, not just in schools but also in home and surroundings.”

Schools have also directed the parents to take care of their kids in the wake of the dengue spread and seek medical help immediately whenever the child falls sick. “We have clearly informed parents not to send their kids to school when they show symptoms of fever. Whenever the kids are ill, we immediately inform the parents and send them home,” Dr Mishra said.

“Though we have not shared an official advisory with the parents, they are aware of the situation and our infirmary is equipped with basic medicines and trained nurses to attend to the students in case they feel uncomfortable,” she said.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Apart from dengue, Karnataka reported 144 cases of malaria, 978 cases of chikungunya, and 345 cases of H1N1 this year.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:01:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
Bachchu Kadu: 'There is a feeling of being insulted... I had told Shinde ...
Bachchu Kadu: 'There is a feeling of being insulted... I had told Shinde ...
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ

iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement