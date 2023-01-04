Karnataka withdraws mandatory seven-day home quarantine for international arrivals

The Karnataka government Tuesday withdrew the seven-day mandatory home quarantine for international passengers arriving in the state from high risk countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and South Korea.

On the recommendation of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the state government had issued a circular in this regard on December 31 mandating a seven-day quarantine period for passengers arriving from high risk countries.

Karnataka Health Commissioner Randeep D said that the state would follow the guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Central Government that do not permit quarantine.

“The health authorities at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and districts and airport authorities are hereby instructed to follow the Government of India guidelines for international arrivals,” health department said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all international arrivals from the high risk countries will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report from a test conducted 72 hours before the journey. The ministry also stated that the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2 percent travellers (irrespective of port of departure) shall continue.