Karnataka will form special squad to identify and expel illegal Bangladeshi immigrants: Ramalinga Reddy

The Karnataka Government will form a special squad to identify and expel illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

He was responding on behalf of Home Minister G Parameshwara to a calling-attention motion raised by independent MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who contended that there were “25 lakh illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants” in Bengaluru, resulting in a “terrifying” situation. These immigrants are working at shopping malls, and as security personnel, he claimed, accusing them of forging ration and Aadhaar cards.

Yatnal alleged that there were agents in all districts to facilitate the same. “In a manner in which there is no protection for Hindus in West Bengal, such a situation will prevail in Karnataka too if immigration goes unchecked,” contended the MLA, who was expelled from the BJP.