Birth control for wild animals? Karnataka considers measure to curb rising wildlife attacks after Chikkamagaluru death

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Concerned over the increase in human-animal conflict in Karnataka, the Government is considering implementing birth control measures for wild animals, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Wednesday, though a final decision is yet to be made.
“For some selected wild animals whose numbers have grown, my personal opinion is that their population should be controlled,” he said while mourning a coffee grower’s death in a wild elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru.
According to Khandre, an increase in the wild animal population resulting from conservation measures was one cause of the crisis. “Human lives are being lost. There is a proposal for birth control operations or injections for the animals. There is a proposal,” he said.
The minister said in response to a question that the forest department had yet to draw up a list of animals whose population needs regulation. A discussion will be held with senior officials and experts, he added.
Khandre said that a case regarding birth control for wild animals was pending in the Supreme Court and that Karnataka would also file a petition in the court. “Our objective is to conserve wildlife while preventing loss of human life,” he said.
Though the department has not made a final decision, the minister said his “opinion is that we have to consider this measure”.
Karnataka has seen several deaths due to human-animal conflict over the past six months, with elephant attacks and tiger maulings reported, especially around the Bandipur and Nagarhole national parks in the south. Last November, the forest department suspended safaris at the parks for nearly three months owing to an increase in tiger attacks near hamlets on the fringes of the national parks.
In February, Chikkamagaluru witnessed violent protests after a wild elephant killed two people within a week. On Tuesday, another death due to an elephant attack was reported from the district.
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