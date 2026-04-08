Birth control for wild animals? Karnataka considers measure to curb rising wildlife attacks after Chikkamagaluru death

Karnataka has seen several deaths due to human-animal conflict over the past six months. (File Photo)

Concerned over the increase in human-animal conflict in Karnataka, the Government is considering implementing birth control measures for wild animals, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Wednesday, though a final decision is yet to be made.

“For some selected wild animals whose numbers have grown, my personal opinion is that their population should be controlled,” he said while mourning a coffee grower’s death in a wild elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru.

According to Khandre, an increase in the wild animal population resulting from conservation measures was one cause of the crisis. “Human lives are being lost. There is a proposal for birth control operations or injections for the animals. There is a proposal,” he said.