Karnataka wildlife activists question timing of Man Vs Wild shoot in Bandipur

As a new episode of Bear Grylls’ survival TV show Man vs Wild took place in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTP) in Karnataka on Tuesday, a group of wildlife activists have raised concern on the timing of the making, alleging it might divert the attention of the forest department staff busy burning fire lines ahead of summer.

“At this critical time when the forest force is working towards burning fire lines ahead of summer when forest fires are expected, resources tend to be redirected towards providing security to these visiting VIPs,” conservationist and former member of the Karnataka Wildlife Board, Joseph Hoover told Indianexpress.com.

The crew was in the forest for a duration of six hours on Monday and Tuesday as most shots were taken in Kalkere and Moolehole ranges in Bandipur.

Environmentalists also accused forest officials of negligence which resulted in around 48,000 hectares of forests being burnt due to bushfire incidents that took place in February 2019. The mobilisation of resources, including Indian Air Force choppers, was called in to help douse the fire then.

“However, the forest officials are now doing their best to avoid untoward incidents, with the help of villagers residing in forest borders across the stretch. Intrusions similar to such activities like the two-day shoot now is highly not called for,” another wildlife activist added.

Meanwhile, forest officials denied any disturbance to the ongoing work due to the shooting of the TV show.

According to T Balachandra, BTP Director, the department has only allowed usage of cameras and a few other equipments usually required for shooting wildlife documentaries. He clarified that no use of heavy vehicles, including those carrying a generator, was allowed for the same.

Another top official, on condition of anonymity, said only five people from the special tiger force were allowed for the shooting. “Going by the agreement which was signed earlier in 2019 between the Karnataka Forest Department and Banijay Group, Seventaurus Entertainment Studio Private Ltd, Mumbai mentioned various points which were met by the team, including permit given to the usage of certain equipment and to shoot only six hours per day,” the official said.

It may be recalled that major fires lately in the area since 2013 accounts for around 8,000 hectares of forest lost to the fires, according to activists.

While shooting in ecologically sensitive areas have not been permitted for the same, forest department officials claim most sequences were shot along the highway, a bridge, and a water body.

