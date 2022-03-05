Karnataka: Whistleblower who led cops to kingpin of multi-crore stamp paper scam attacked

Prominent whistleblower in the multi-crore counterfeit stamp paper scam Jayant M Tinaikar was reportedly attacked by masked assailants in Karnataka’s Belagavi Friday evening.

Tinaikar, who had helped the police arrest Abdul Kameer Telgi, the mastermind behind the scam, was attacked in the outskirts around 6.45 pm. According to Belagavi rural police, who have registered a case, some armed masked assailants on three motorcycles waylaid the car in which Jayant was traveling and pulled him out of it before assaulting him with rods. The attackers then left him at the spot and escaped.

The police said Tinaikar was admitted to a hospital in Khanapur and later was shifted to Belagavi. He was providing information about Telgi since 1996 and in 2001, his call to then Bengaluru city police commissioner, H T Sangliana, led to the arrest of Telgi from Ajmer.

Jayant, who has remained low-key for nearly two decades, had contested in the Loksabha elections in 2004. Recently, he participated in a documentary where he shared his insights about the stamp paper scam of Telgi and how he informed the police about it. Previously Jayant had faced several threats for his revelations. In 2017, Telgi died due to illness at Victoria Hospital.