Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Karnataka: Weekly positivity rate breaches 1 per cent-mark, officials allay fear

The state reported 166 new Covid-19 cases Monday, of which Bengaluru alone registered 159 cases.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 31, 2022 7:50:00 pm
A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo/File)

The Covid-positivity rate in Karnataka increased to 1.52 per cent on May 28, while it was 0.93 per cent a day earlier on May 27. Similarly, the weekly positivity rate last week was 0.95 per cent but the rate this week climbed to 1.01 per cent, said the state health department. The officials, however, allayed fears of a sudden surge in cases.

Karnataka health commissioner D Randeep told indianexpress.com, “The number of hospitalisations is low. I have checked with Bengaluru. Usually, the situation becomes alarming if there are many clusters and that is not the case now… We have asked the schools to maintain social distancing and accelerate the inoculation drive.”

According to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid war room, not one out of 2,395 Covid-19 beds in government and private hospitals and Covid care centres in the city is occupied at present. The civic body added that there are only five clusters within BBMP limits – three in Mahadevapura, and one each in RR Nagar and West zone. Among these five clusters, three were apartments/villas and two individual houses.

Out of the 2.82 lakh population in the age group of 12-14 years in the BBMP limits, the first dose has been administered to 1,92,366 beneficiaries and the second dose to 67,382. In the age group of 15-18 years, 3,43,489 teenagers have been inoculated with the first dose and 2,86,088 with the second dose.

However, the number of daily tests has not increased despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announcing in April that 30,000 daily tests would be conducted in the state. The total number of tests carried out on May 29 was 18,579 and the figure came down to 10,914 on May 30.

