Karnataka weekend curfew: BMTC suspends bus services, Metro, KSRTC will have revised timings

With the announcement of the weekend curfew as part of Covid-19 restrictions by the state government, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) suspended bus services for the next two weekends Jan 8-9 and 15-16 in the city.

However, 10 percent operations will be available from 6 am to 10 pm only for people working in essential services sectors.

In a statement on Wednesday, BMTC said, “10 percent of buses will be operated for essential services in Bengaluru city between 6 am and 10 pm on weekends. The passengers allowed to travel in the BMTC buses are health staff, police, home gurds, fire and emergency service personnels, patients and their attendants, employees of bank and insurance companies, employees working in print and electronic media, students attending examinations and employees working in exmpeted industries or establishments as per government guidelines.”

#JustIn: In view of the weekend curfew, @BMTC_BENGALURU suspends bus services for next two weekends, 8-9 and 15-16 January in #Bengaluru. 10 % operations will be available from 6 am to 10 pm only for the people working in essential services. @IndianExpress @IEBengaluru pic.twitter.com/7EIraaNDVs — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 5, 2022

All of them are required to carry identity cards while travelling in buses.

Bengaluru Metro trains will run during the weekend curfew but with revised timings, said Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) in a statement.

Trains will run from 8 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday till curfew is in force. Frequency will be every 20 mins. On other days, the usual timings are 5 am to 11 pm excluding Friday when it will close at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will also reduce services during the weekend curfew.

Interstate travellers to Karnataka from Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra must carry an RT-PCR negative report regardless of vaccination status.

Night time services will be decided based on online booking, KSRTC said in a release.