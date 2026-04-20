Above-normal temperatures in Bengaluru; mercury inches towards mid-40s in North Karnataka

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Several parts of Karnataka are experiencing scorching heat as maximum temperatures inched towards the mid-40s over the past two days. Above-normal maximum temperatures are also being recorded in Bengaluru.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures recorded between Sunday and Monday morning in Bengaluru were 2.1 to 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal. At Bengaluru International Airport, the maximum temperature recorded was 36.8 degrees Celsius (2.1 degrees above normal), while it was 36.2 degrees Celsius at Bengaluru City (2.1 degrees above normal) and 36.4 degrees Celsius at HAL Airport (2.6 degrees above normal).
Other places where maximum temperatures were above normal include Bidar and Koppal in North Karnataka and Chitradurga and Mysuru in South Karnataka. Any respite for the state capital from the dry conditions appears unlikely now. IMD forecasts indicate showers for some parts of south interior Karnataka, except Bengaluru and surrounding districts, over the course of the coming week.
The maximum temperature reported in the state as per the IMD was at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka—41.7 degrees Celsius. However, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the maximum temperature recorded was 43.3 degrees Celsius in parts of Raichur. KSNDMC readings pegged the maximum temperature in Kalaburagi at 42.5 degrees Celsius.
Other districts that breached the 40-degree mark as per the KSNDMC are Bagalkote (40.8), Ballari (41.4), Bidar (41.3), Chitradurga (40.2), Koppala (41.3), Vijayapura (41.7), and Yadgir (42.9).
Some parts of the state, especially districts in the Kittur Karnataka region, have been receiving isolated spells of rain during the past couple of weeks. However, Bengaluru and surrounding districts have remained largely dry during the period.
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