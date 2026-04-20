Above-normal temperatures in Bengaluru; mercury inches towards mid-40s in North Karnataka

Any respite for Bengaluru from the dry conditions appears unlikely now. (Representational image)

Several parts of Karnataka are experiencing scorching heat as maximum temperatures inched towards the mid-40s over the past two days. Above-normal maximum temperatures are also being recorded in Bengaluru.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures recorded between Sunday and Monday morning in Bengaluru were 2.1 to 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal. At Bengaluru International Airport, the maximum temperature recorded was 36.8 degrees Celsius (2.1 degrees above normal), while it was 36.2 degrees Celsius at Bengaluru City (2.1 degrees above normal) and 36.4 degrees Celsius at HAL Airport (2.6 degrees above normal).

Other places where maximum temperatures were above normal include Bidar and Koppal in North Karnataka and Chitradurga and Mysuru in South Karnataka. Any respite for the state capital from the dry conditions appears unlikely now. IMD forecasts indicate showers for some parts of south interior Karnataka, except Bengaluru and surrounding districts, over the course of the coming week.