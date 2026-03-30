Light to moderate rain to continue in Karnataka till April 4: IMD

The spell of isolated light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Karnataka during the week, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert and forecasting squally conditions with thundershowers and lightning till April 4.

While the morning hours are expected to be clear, conditions will be overcast during the second half of the days.

Light showers were reported across the state on Monday. Between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, parts of Kolar district received up to 75 mm of rainfall. Districts surrounding Kolar, including Bengaluru, also recorded spells of light rainfall during the period.

While hot and humid conditions prevailed across the state, coastal Karnataka recorded above-normal maximum temperatures, 1.6-3 degrees Celsius above the long-term average. Owing to showers reported in the region over the past few days and other factors, maximum temperatures in some parts of interior Karnataka were markedly below normal.