Karnataka waqf tribunal allows Hindus to hold Shivaratri puja inside dargah

A waqf tribunal in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district has allowed both Muslims and Hindus to worship at the Ladle Mushak dargah in Aaland on Maha Shivaratri. The shrine was at the centre of communal tensions last year after members from the two communities clashed over offering prayers.

Muslims have been given the 8am-12pm time slot for the Urs festival on Saturday, while Hindus have been allotted time between 2pm and 6pm for the Shivaratri puja, according to deputy commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar.

The dargah is named after the 14th-century Sufi scholar renowned for his philosophical ideas and also houses the tomb of Raghava Chaitanya, a 15th-century saint. It has been a shared place of worship for Muslims and Hindus for many years.

Siddalinga Swamy of the Andola Mutt and 14 others from the Hindu community will be allowed inside the dargah to offer the puja.

In March last year, Muslims were accused of pelting stones and displaying weapons during a tussle with Hindus over who could perform prayers at the dargah.

In November 2021, tension rose when a Hindutva outfit insisted on “purifying” the Raghava Chaitanya idol for the festival after a shivling desecration incident.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said that 1,050 personnel had been deployed and 12 check posts set up within a 2 km radius of Aaland. Vehicles entering the area would be checked round the clock. The police have directed that no one should be at the dargah after 6pm, as per waqf tribunal order, she said.