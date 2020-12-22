Karnataka: Voting underway in 2,930 gram panchayats in first phase

According to the election commission, there are 1,17,383 candidates in the fray for 48,048 seats.

The first phase of election to the 3,019 Gram Panchayats in 117 taluks in Karnataka is underway with COVID-19 protocols.

According to the election commission, there are 1,17,383 candidates in the fray for 48,048 seats.

The voting began at 7.00 am and concludes at 5.00 pm. The State Election Commission had announced a two-phase poll to be held on December 22 and 27. In both phases, 2.96 crore electors will vote to elect 92,121 members for the gram panchayat.

As many as 45,128 polling booths will be set up, and about 2.7 lakh polling officials will be deployed to oversee elections, election Commission said.

Polling results will be announced on December 30. The election to four constituencies in Bellary was countermanded by the Election Commission following reports of auction of the seats.

Meanwhile, about two lakh voters in Bengaluru urban district will be casting their votes for the Grama Panchayat elections on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner(urban) G N Shivamurthy on Monday said that the elections will be held in 11 Grama Panchayat in Bengaluru urban district (north) and 15 in Yelahanka taluk. In Bengaluru north it has about 98,422 voters.

For 233 seats 538 contenders have filed nominations and 32 have been already unanimously elected. In Yelahanka, 719 people are contesting for 298 seats. 1.18 lakh voters will decide the fate and 25 persons have already been unanimously elected, he said.

The Karnataka police have deployed 80,000 police personnel of various ranks for election duty.

The DGP office said that 10,969 home guards have been deployed for phase one and 1746 mobile vehicles have been deployed.

111 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and local District Armed Reserve (DAR) will be deployed. The police said that the local police heads have been instructed to ensure Covid19 norms will be maintained during voting.

