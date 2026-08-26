1.08 crore Karnataka voters flagged in SIR; Shivakumar seeks longer claims window

Shivakumar said that, as no election is due in Karnataka in the near future, "such an extension is eminently feasible", especially because the EC manual permits extensions. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Tuesday urged the Election Commission to extend the claims-and-objections period after 1.08 crore of the state’s 5.54 crore voters were flagged as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others (ASDDO), including 46.88 lakh in Bengaluru.

In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shivakumar also sought more than 45 days for those tagged in the “logical discrepancies” category, regarding mismatches with the 2002 electoral roll data, to furnish necessary documents and prove their credentials.

“The objective must be an electoral roll that the people of Karnataka can trust: one in which every eligible citizen is included, every ineligible entry is removed, and no citizen is deprived of the franchise merely for want of adequate time, information or opportunity to establish his or her eligibility,” he said.