Karnataka voter mapping: Civil society group warns of mass exclusion over 2002 roll rules

A civil society group Wednesday challenged the transparency of the Karnataka State Election Commission’s voter roll mapping exercise, warning that the “opaque” process could lead to the mass disenfranchisement of marginalised communities.

In a letter dated April 1, ‘My Vote, My Right’ raised alarms over a significant data gap between the 4.46 crore voters reportedly mapped and the mere 19.13 lakh voters who have been officially ‘system and BLO (booth-level officer) verified’. Raising questions about progeny mapping, the group has demanded that progeny mapping of persons above 40 years should also be permitted.

“Conducting such a state-wide mapping exercise in such an opaque manner, and refusing to resolve people’s concerns of being excluded from voter rolls, is highly condemnable. Let us reiterate that there are no written instructions or protocols from the Election Commission for conducting mapping,” the letter said.