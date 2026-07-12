Karnataka SIR: Uncollected forms tag on 7 lakh names; BBMP South tops list

Almost two weeks into the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka, the Election Commission has classified over seven lakh names in the voter list under the uncollected enumeration form (UEF) category.

More than half of the uncollected enumeration forms relate to voters who have moved out of their constituencies. Numbering 4.15 lakh, they are under the “UEF permanent shifting” group, according to an SIR status report released on Sunday.

“UEF Death” is the second-largest group under the uncollected enumeration forms category. Around 2.05 lakh names were placed in the group during the ongoing door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms. Other groups under the category include “already enrolled” (35,838 voters), “absent” (79,146 voters), and “others” (2,314 voters).