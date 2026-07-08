After BJP, JD(S) complain about ‘fairness’, Karnataka CEO defends conduct of SIR

For the first time, the BJP has cried foul over the SIR process. (Representational image)

A day after the BJP and JD(S) approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list being carried out in Karnataka, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar said the exercise was being conducted as per ECI directions.

“We are doing it as per law. We want to assure that the exercise will be carried out as per directions issued by the ECI,” Anbukumar told a news conference Wednesday.

“Wherever we receive complaints regarding distribution of forms in groups, we have attended to them… They will be scrutinised as per law,” he said in response to questions about the Opposition parties’ complaint.