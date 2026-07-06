Karnataka SIR forms filled at mosques, community halls: BJP, JD(S) complain

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) on Monday alleged massive irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Karnataka. They said SIR forms were being filled in at community halls, mosques, and booth-level officers’ homes, raising concerns about the exercise’s “neutrality and secular character”.

A joint delegation of the two NDA parties, including Union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, complained to Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar that the irregularities could result in an unsustainable and unreliable electoral roll.

“WhatsApp groups have also been created for the same purpose, and people are being encouraged to visit these community halls and mosques for the SIR process. Such a practice is a breach of the established SIR guidelines and raises serious concerns regarding the neutrality and secular character of the electoral process,” their letter said.