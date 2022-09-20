Karnataka: Former officials allege irregularities in Visvesvaraya Technological University VC appointment

Former vice-chancellors of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka have raised concerns about the irregularities in the selection process of the new VC alleging favouritism by the current VC Dr Karisidappa. They also alleged that the VTU was flouting rules related to the release of funds.

Former VCs, who did not wish to be named, alleged that Anand Deshpande, one of the search committee members, is also in the race for the VC chair. Deshpande, who is the current registrar of the VTU, also served as the principal of KLS Gogte Institute of Technology, Belagavi. Another search committee member Kripa Shanker is an academic council member of the Gogte Institute and was the VC of Uttar Pradesh Technical University.

“Why appoint a person as a member of the search committee if he is also a candidate for the VC race? Moreover, some members are also not associated with the VTU and are part of the search committee because of their close association with the current VC. In fact, Shanker was also a research guide for Deshpande earlier. Many senior professors were eligible but the appointment is happening based on favouritism,” alleged one of the former VCs.

According to a VTU official, the university received 80 applications for the VC post this year. Deshpande and professor S Vidyashankar appear to be the strong contenders. In fact, sources also said that Vidyashankar, the vice-chancellor of the Karnataka State Open University in Mysore, is a close aide of Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Former officials of the VTU also pointed out that, according to the Karnataka Governor’s circular dated September 28, 2021, vice-chancellors of universities in the state are directed not to take any major policy decisions if their tenure ends within two months.

However, Dr Karisidappa, who will be relieved from his duty as VC on September 23, allowed the release of Rs 20 crore as the second tranche of the funds for developmental works of a university in Mysore earlier this month.

In August 2022, the university also approved Rs 86.10 crore to VTU PG centres in Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Mysuru and Muddenahalli. The order copies of the same are available with indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

“All the financial and major decisions should not be taken ahead of the appointment of a new VC as per the government order. But all these rules are flouted. They could have sanctioned funds for construction work earlier. And what is the urgency in releasing the funds to purchase the software now?” said a former VC.

However, VTU officials said that they took the decision to release funds long ago.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, along with the search committee of the VTU, will be shortlisting three candidates at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on September 24.