Karnataka villagers thrash BJP MLA after elephant kills woman, call him ‘thief’

A Karnataka BJP MLA, who was on his way to visit the family of a woman who died after being attacked by an elephant, was beaten up by angry villagers in the state’s Chikkamagaluru district Sunday. Kumaraswamy M P was thrashed by the villagers near the Kundhur estate in Mudigere in the Chikkamagaluru district. He represents the Mudigere constituency in the Assembly.

According to the police, the woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Residents say their village is being repeatedly attacked by elephants and alleged inaction on part of local authorities and the MLA in stopping them.

Kumaraswamy said it was an ‘organised attack’ and that the police did not help him.

After the MLA was beaten up by the angry villagers, the police said they took him to their vehicle. In a video, Kumaraswamy was later seen in a torn shirt and heard saying that the attack on him was well-planned and there was not enough police security.

However, local residents denied the claims made by Kumaraswamy. A villager said, “When Kumaraswamy was taken inside the police vehicle, his shirt was intact but when he released the video, it was torn. The question is who tore his shirt? Did the public do it when he was with the police or did he get out of the car again?”

The villagers can also be heard calling Kumaraswamy a ‘thief’ in the video.

With increasing attacks by elephants and other animals on crops and villagers, Mudigere taluk coffee growers president Balakrishna has sought the Union Government’s intervention, which he said is the only way to keep wild animals under control. He has also demanded a special task force to tackle the elephant menace.

Kumaraswamy has been elected from the Mudigere constituency, an SC-reserved seat, thrice in 2004, 2008, and 2018.