Karnataka villagers ‘purify’ water tank after Dalit woman drinks from it, case registered

The Karnataka Police registered a case Sunday after a few upper caste villagers in Chamarajanagar district allegedly drained out drinking water from a public tank and ‘purified’ it with cow urine after a Dalit woman drank from the tank, officers said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday in Heggatora village where people of the Lingayat community were allegedly infuriated by the Dalit woman’s action. A video of the incident soon went viral drawing much public criticism. Following the incident, Chamarajanagar rural police booked a case under section 3(1)(za)(a) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015.

As per the complaint filed by a villager, Shivamma, a Dalit woman, was attending a wedding in Heggatora and after lunch, at around 1 pm, she went to a tank near Krishnadevaraya temple to drink water. Mahadevappa, the Lingayat leader of the village, then allegedly abused her saying she belonged to a lower caste and was not supposed to drink from the tank.

Minister V Somanna, who is in charge of Chamarajanagar district, said he would not tolerate such discrimination and instructed officers to take stringent action.

On Sunday, officials from the social welfare department visited the village and took about 20 Dalit people from the village to all public potable water taps in the area to drink water. Tahsildar I E Basavaraju also held discussions with the villagers.

Heggatora village is situated 19 km from Badanavalu where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra – recently inaugurated a path with colourful interlocking tiles connecting the Dalit quarters of the village with that of the Lingayat community. The stretch was also named the Bharat Jodo Road. The road had earlier been shut since 1993 following violence after three Dalits were murdered over the issue of temple entry.