6 bodies, 5 of them children, found in Karnataka lake

The bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her five children were pulled out of a lake in Karnataka’s Vijayapura between August 24 and 26, the police said Wednesday.

Shobha, 35, and her children had been reported missing by her husband Mallikarjun Jalageri on Monday. Their bodies were recovered from the Bhootanala Lake.

Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura, said a case of unnatural death had been registered for now. “It looks like suicide, but we will get to know the reason only after the investigation,” he added.

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According to preliminary police information, Mallikarjun Jalageri had said in his complaint that his wife had left home with the children after a fight.