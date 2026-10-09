‘Shocked to know I was dead’: FIR against MLA in Karnataka over ‘death certificates’ to delete voters

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Abdulrajaq Moulasab Bagawan is surprised to learn he’s dead. At least on paper. The shock revelation came last week, when the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Part 15 of the Bijapur city constituency called the 50-year-old vegetable vendor from Bagawan Colony in Karnataka’s Vijayapura with a death certificate in his name.
“He was there to verify whether I was dead or still alive,” Bagawan told The Indian Express. “We checked with the BLO to see whether there were death certificates for other members of our family. But it was issued only in my name,” he said.
As the Election Commission of India’s special voter re-enrolment exercise gets underway, Bagawan learnt that he was among eight people from Vijayapura whose names were allegedly sought to be deleted from voter lists. Death certificates of all eight — six women and two men — were allegedly attached to a letter that local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer during the objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which ended September 24.
An FIR in the case now names MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, accusing him of submitting fake death certificates to delete voters. Yatnal was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.
The EC is currently holding special camps to re-enrol eligible voters whose names may have been left out during the SIR.
Alerted by the BLO, the eight voters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer, alleging the use of forged documents to seek deletion of their names. Bagawan filed a police complaint late on October 7, and an FIR was registered the next day, officials said.
Like Abdulrajaq Bagawan, government school teacher Allama Bagwan was also shocked when she learnt of the application seeking to have her name deleted. “The BLO is a colleague. He collected the relevant documents from me and assured me that my name will not be struck off,” she said.
The FIR registered at Vijayapura’s Jalanagar Police Station following Abdulrajaq Bagawan’s complaint alleges that a forged death certificate was used to claim he was dead. It states that an application for the certificate was filed on September 3 with the Commissioner of Vijayapura City Corporation.
Yatnal told the media that he had written to authorities that some voters had died. He also said he would challenge the FIR in court. “Death certificates issued by the City Corporation can be investigated by the DC and ERO,” he said, claiming he wanted to remove the names of voters who appeared on four booths. “The father of the person who complained against me died in 2025. Yet, his [father’s] name features on the roll saying he’s alive,” he alleged.
These developments come days after another FIR was registered on a complaint by Javeed Indikar, alleging that a forged Form 7 — used to object to the proposed inclusion of a name or seek deletion of an existing voter’s name from the electoral roll — had been submitted. Earlier this month, the ruling Congress, led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, protested outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Bengaluru over alleged electoral fraud.
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