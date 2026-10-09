‘Shocked to know I was dead’: FIR against MLA in Karnataka over ‘death certificates’ to delete voters

Abdulrajaq Moulasab Bagawan is surprised to learn he’s dead. At least on paper. The shock revelation came last week, when the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Part 15 of the Bijapur city constituency called the 50-year-old vegetable vendor from Bagawan Colony in Karnataka’s Vijayapura with a death certificate in his name.

“He was there to verify whether I was dead or still alive,” Bagawan told The Indian Express. “We checked with the BLO to see whether there were death certificates for other members of our family. But it was issued only in my name,” he said.

As the Election Commission of India’s special voter re-enrolment exercise gets underway, Bagawan learnt that he was among eight people from Vijayapura whose names were allegedly sought to be deleted from voter lists. Death certificates of all eight — six women and two men — were allegedly attached to a letter that local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer during the objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which ended September 24.