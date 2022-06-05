Karnataka: VHP gives 25-day ‘ultimatum’ to conduct survey at Srirangapatna mosque

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has given 25 days’ time for authorities in Karnataka’s Mandya district to conduct a survey at the iconic Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna town, 120 km from Bengaluru, to find out whether it had been a temple.

On Friday, despite prohibitory orders, the VHP and other outfits held a massive march in Srirangapatna claiming that the mosque built around 1782 during the rule of Tipu Sultan had been a Hanuman temple. More than 300 members of various Hindutva outfits tried to enter the mosque but were thwarted by police.

Keeping in mind the large gathering, the police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent the Hindutva activists from coming near the mosque. The activists were stopped nearly 4 km away, off the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway. They were later shifted to Banni Mantap in Mysuru.

The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in and around Srirangapatna town after Hindutva outfits announced a plan to perform pooja inside the mosque.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The VHP said it wanted to perform puja at the mosque, a heritage structure maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), till the survey was done.

According to VHP district secretary Chikkaballi Balu, the mosque, despite being a heritage structure, is running a madrasa on its premises. He also said people ate meat inside the mosque. “We have approached the district administration several times and we will intensify the protests if they fail to take action,” he told The Indian Express.

Also read | Now, demand for allowing Hindus to pray at Srirangapatna mosque

Announcing a June 30 deadline, the activists also demanded that the ASI clarify whether the central government agency owned the property.

The Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, which also sought a survey of the mosque, said it strongly believed that the mosque had been built after razing a Hanuman temple. In a representation submitted to the authorities, it cited B Lewis Rice, a British historian, archaeologist and educationist whose 1935 report to the ASI had mentioned a Hanuman temple.