Karnataka: VHP urges government to ban PFI after alleged attack on police

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Karnataka government to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), whose activists on Tuesday allegedly attacked police personnel at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the alleged attack on the police cannot be pardoned. According to the police, nine police personnel and several PFI activists were injured during the PFI protest at Puttur taluk. The protesters demanded the release of PFI leaders who were detained at the Uppinangady police station in connection with an assault case registered on December 7.

Western range inspector general of police Devajyothi Ray, along with Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane, additional SP Shivakumar Gunare and other officials visited Uppinangady on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Rishikesh Sonawane said that the situation is under control and three cases have been registered in connection with the attack on the police. He said that additional security has been deployed in the region and prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in taluks under the Puttur sub-division till Friday midnight.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Mangaluru U T Khader questioned the inaction of the police and lathi-charge against Muslims in Uppinangady at the Winter Session of Karnataka state legislature in Belagavi.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra claimed that the police are taking action according to the law and are not being controlled either by him or the chief minister.