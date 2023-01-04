Karnataka VHP starts ‘anti-love jihad’ helpline in Dakshina Kannada, police to ‘seek legal view’

Amid Hindutva groups’ demand for a law against “love jihad” and Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s call for voters to prioritise the “concern” over “roads, gutters, drains and other small issues”, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has launched a “helpline” in the communally sensitive coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VHP state vice-secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that at least 20 members of the organisation would work for the helpline against “love jihad”, whereby Hindutva activists claim Muslim men lure women of other religions into marrying them and converting to Islam.

“There have been cases of ‘love jihad’ in Dakshina Kannada district. Incidents show that women in schools, colleges and workplaces are their targets. We want to stop it. We have started a helpline in Dakshina Kannada district,” he said.

Sharan said the helpline would provide information, legal assistance and also counselling for the “victims of love jihad”. “We are also planning to distribute 2 lakh pamphlets across Dakshina Kannada district in order to raise awareness,” he added.

Reminded that police already act against forcible conversions, Sharan said the helpline would aid people who do not want to go to police stations. “Many of them seek information and are scared to go to the police station. Our team will help them to solve the issue,” he said.

When contacted, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have come across such a helpline. Upon checking, we found that the number was active in the Shivamogga region. I will seek legal opinion to take further action,” he told The Indian Express.

District superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane was not available for comment.

S Umapathi, an advocate, said the setting up of such a helpline amounted to bypassing the government and police. “It is the duty of the state government to provide a helpline. The existing helplines are run by the state or have the state’s permission,” he said.

The district is often referred to as the “Hindutva lab” of south India. Dakshina Kannada and its neighbouring Udupi district together have 13 Assembly constituencies, where 12 of the MLAs are from the BJP and one from the Congress. The hijab row and the banning of Muslims from temple festivals had created tension in both districts. The region witnessed at least three sectarian murders in 2022.