Karnataka varsities to live stream meetings, upload expenditure details from December, says minister

To mark the occasion of Good Governance month in December, Karnataka higher education and IT BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan Tuesday announced that all universities in the state should start live streaming the academic council and syndicate meetings on their social media channels from next month.

The higher education department has plans to introduce a slew of reforms to mark the Good Governance month.

“Aiming to bring in more transparency in the university administration system, live streaming of academic council, finance committee and Syndicate meetings would be initiated. Once implemented, this would continue as a regular phenomenon. The live streaming will be made through social media platforms,” the minister explained.

The higher education department has also mandated universities to upload details of monthly income and expenditure of the university, procurements, tenders and purchase orders of 2022-2023, ongoing physical infrastructure projects, title of programmes, recognition, fee structure, course curriculum, syllabi of courses, and approved intake and actual intake for all Under Graduate and Post Graduate Programmes run by the universities in 2022-2023, among others.

The state government also mandates that universities prepare an Institution Development Plan (IDP) for a period of five years. The State Higher Education Council will also be conducting a workshop on the same in the first week of December.

The guidelines also suggest that every university in December will have to organise outreach programmes for its top five highest enrolment courses and conduct a one-day workshop with industry bodies/ local industries to prospect the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for internship/ research/ entrepreneurship /employment for its students. The government has also asked the vice-chancellors of the respective universities to review all cases pending in various courts in the first fortnight of December. In addition, it also directs the V-Cs to take action to vacate stay orders, file parawise replies and move the court for early hearings.

The minister also stated that the higher education department has charted out various programmess catering to students, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders. It comprises of essay competitions, quiz competitions, creating posters, workshops and plenary sessions with a focus on promoting entrepreneurship. In addition, achievers in various domains will be awarded.

The department of Electronics/ IT-BT/ S & T will also hold capacity-building programmes to promote women entrepreneurship, rural entrepreneurship and startups. The programmes at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru will be held in association with institutions such as the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and HDFC, among others, Narayan added.