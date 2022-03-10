Karnataka varsities’ body to absorb Ukraine returnees

The association of all deemed universities of Karnataka has decided to accommodate all Ukraine-returned students in their medical institutions as per instructions of the government and regulatory bodies.

Prabhakar Kore, Chairman, Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and also Chairman of KLE Society, said: “As part of the nation-building efforts and help medical students who returned from Ukraine continue their studies, the deemed universities of Karnataka have decided to accommodate them.”

He said: “The Russia-Ukraine war presented unprecedented challenges to the Indian students who were in Ukraine for higher studies.”

Kore also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “Operation Ganga” under which Indian students were being rescued from Ukraine.

Manoj Rajan, nodal officer and Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said 621 stranded students from Karnataka in Ukraine had been evacuated as of Wednesday.