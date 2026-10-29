From 25% to 75%: Probe ordered into Karnataka candidate’s massive exam score surge

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has ordered an inquiry after Shankar Bannur, who scored 151 out of 200 in the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) recruitment exam, was found to have earlier scored only 25 per cent in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) constable examination. Officials have been directed to examine CCTV footage and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The investigation has been ordered at a time when the state is facing the heat of government job recruitment irregularities.

The candidate in question, Shankar Bannur, 31, who attended the Village Administrative Officer recruitment examination held on October 4, scored 75.5 per cent and emerged as the Haveri district topper. However, suspicions about the veracity of his score emerged when people shared the details of his academic marks and also his score in the KSRP constable exam, which was held 20 days before the VAO test. Both tests were conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.