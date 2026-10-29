From 25% to 75%: Probe ordered into Karnataka candidate’s massive exam score surge

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has ordered an inquiry after Shankar Bannur, who scored 151 out of 200 in the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) recruitment exam, was found to have earlier scored only 25 per cent in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) constable examination. Officials have been directed to examine CCTV footage and conduct a comprehensive investigation.
The investigation has been ordered at a time when the state is facing the heat of government job recruitment irregularities.
The candidate in question, Shankar Bannur, 31, who attended the Village Administrative Officer recruitment examination held on October 4, scored 75.5 per cent and emerged as the Haveri district topper. However, suspicions about the veracity of his score emerged when people shared the details of his academic marks and also his score in the KSRP constable exam, which was held 20 days before the VAO test. Both tests were conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.
Soon after the issue went viral, KEA executive director H Prasanna has written to the Haveri deputy commissioner and the district chief examination superintendent, directing them to examine the CCTV footage of the centre and conduct a comprehensive inquiry on the issue. He has also directed officials to file a police complaint, if necessary.
Prasanna said, “Many people have raised doubts on social media and have alleged corruption. The investigations have been ordered to clear the doubts.”
According to the sources, Shankar Bannur had entered the year of passing Pre-University as 2013 in the VOA job application, and the database of the department has also confirmed it. But in the KSRP application, he has said that he passed the exam in 2026.
Prasanna said that Banur had applied for City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) recruitment in the past, but did not appear for the respective examinations. He has also applied for the post of jailer, and the examination is going to be held shortly. “The signatures in all the applications and the OMR sheets matched, and the verification at the examination hall shows that he had appeared for the VOA examination. I am not giving any verdict at this point but have ordered an investigation and am waiting for the report,” he said.