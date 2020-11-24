29,451 vaccination sites, 2,855 cold chain points: How Karnataka is preparing for vaccine rollout

Dr Sudhakar said assessment of the vaccine stores has been completed, adding that the state has 10 walk-in-coolers and four walk-in-freezers.

Stating that Karnataka has initiated necessary action for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration on Centre’s advice, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said the state government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunization Programme.

“The State Task Force has met. The healthcare workers’ data has already been compiled for all government facilities; 80 per cent of the private health facilities have also shared their data. Compilation of data for the remaining 20 per cent private facilities is likely to be completed in a week’s time,” added Dr Sudhakar.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with Sudhakar participated in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with all state chief ministers to review the preparedness for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine once it is available.

2,855 cold chain points in place

The state has also set up 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines, according to Sudhakar.

“With a view to having a better supply chain network and timely distribution of vaccines, three new regional vaccine stores – Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Bellary — have been proposed. These stores will also require additional walk-in-coolers and walk-in-freezers,” Sudhakar said.

The Minister said assessment of the vaccine stores has been completed, adding that the state has 10 walk-in-coolers and four walk-in-freezers. “The Department of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, are going to supply three walk-in-coolers and two walk-in-freezers for which necessary civil works are being initiated. In order to have an exact assessment of the cold storage capacity required for COVID-19 vaccine programme, the number of doses in each vial, the volume of a vial, etc., need to be assessed. We have requested the Department of Health and Family Welfare to share this information,” Sudhakar said.

On dry storage facility, Sudhakar said the state needs to have a dry storage space assessment for the vaccine programme. “The Government of India has allocated certain deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators as per the Universal Immunization Programme norms. We have also informed the Centre about our additional requirements, he said.

The state government is going to use the animal husbandry department’s facilities, according to Sudhakar, in order to have adequate cold storage facilities. The data of the same are being compiled. The state government has also assessed the spare cold storage facilities available with private hospitals, especially the chain hospital in the state.

Two vaccine storage facilities in Bengaluru; 98,000 healthcare workers to get vaccine first

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has set up storage facilities for Covid vaccine and identified two centres for the same in Bengaluru.

The BBMP has identified Dasappa Hospital near Town Hall and Bengaluru Urban district RCH office in Indiranagar to set up cold chain facilities. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BBMP nodal officer Dr Kalavathi said: “We have two storage facilities for now in Bengaluru. Another, which will be dedicated to the state, will be coming up in the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services office in Anand Rao circle. From these storage facilities, the vaccine will be sent to primary health care centres, private hospitals, government hospitals, nursing homes, medical colleges for distribution of the vaccine.”

The BBMP has identified 98,000 frontline workers, like Anganwadi workers and staff from private and government hospitals, who will be administered the vaccine first, said Kalavathy.

The BBMP will distribute the vaccine from these storage facilities to 141 urban primary health centres, 28 maternity hospitals, six referral hospitals besides government and private hospitals in the city.

The BBMP will provide the first phase of vaccine free of cost to the health workers and frontline workers. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said, “As per the direction of the Centre, the first phase of vaccination will be free of cost and will be administered to healthcare workers.”

