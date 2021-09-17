With over 26 lakh doses, Karnataka records highest-ever single-day vaccination count

As many as 26,25,752 doses of vaccine were administered as of 7:30 pm across the state Friday, as Karnataka recorded the most number of Covid vaccinations in a single day since the process commenced on January 16.

Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted that Karnataka topped the country in terms of vaccination drive for the day and said, “Grateful to our team of nursing officers, doctors, primary health care officers, health inspecting officers, pharmacy officers, BHEOs, Asha workers and others for the stellar performance!”

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services had set a target of administering 31.75 lakh doses as a part of the mega vaccination drive held across all 30 districts and BBMP areas, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Tuesday that the target was to administer 25 to 30 lakh doses.

According to data shared by the Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, as much as 83 per cent of the total target set for the day was achieved so far. “The final numbers, once updated to the centralised CoWin portal, are expected to rise further,” a senior official said.

The best performing districts in terms of overachieving the set target were Bengaluru Urban (except BBMP) which reported 136 per cent achievement, followed by Shivamogga (130%), Dharwad (119%), Ramanagara (118 per cent), Hassan (115%), Davanagere (104%), and Chikkamagaluru (102%).

Over 3.92 lakh vaccines were administered in BBMP limits which had set the biggest target at 5 lakh. Meanwhile, Kalauragi (34%) and Koppal (49%) were the worst performing districts with all other districts achieving more than half of the set target.

1,003 new cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Karnataka recorded 1,003 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,66,194 and the toll to 37,573.

The day also saw 1,199 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,12,633. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of new infections with 310, as the city saw 276 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 15,960.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.67 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.79 per cent. Behind Bengaluru Urban in the fatality count was Belagavi (3), Dakshina Kannada (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada had 124, Kodagu 96, Udupi 94, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,42,950, Mysuru was next with 1,77,149 and Tumakuru 1,19,861.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,19,417, followed by Mysuru 1,74,211 and Tumakuru 1,18,123.

Dakshina Kannada: Offline classes resume for Classes 8-10

After months of closure due to the pandemic, schools in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka opened Friday for eighth to tenth standard students.

A fair number of students attended the first day’s physical classes, said sources in the Education Department. Some schools reported over 60 per cent attendance. The classes for sixth and seventh standards would begin from September 20.

As per the instructions from the district administration, schools have to arrange proper sanitation and basic facilities. Schools have also been asked to arrange for accommodation of students arriving from neighbouring Kerala. The administration has also asked the staff and teachers to attend schools with negative RT-PCR reports.

