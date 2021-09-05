Karnataka urges Centre to revise NDRF norms to hike relief allocation

The Karnataka government, which estimates the damage to crops and infrastructure caused by rain in July at Rs 5,690.52 crore, has appealed to the Central to change the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines so that the quantum of relief being provided to the state can be increased. The estimated relief amount as per the state Disaster Relief Fund norms is at a meagre Rs 765.84 crore.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during discussions held with the seven-member Central team led by Sushil Pal, pointed out the same while informing the team of the total loss incurred due to floods and landslides in the last four years, in five districts, namely Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, and Haveri.

According to Revenue Minister R Ashok, as many as 18,719 houses, 22,725 kilometres of roads and 1,779 bridges were damaged in the incessant rains. Meanwhile, 1,94,656 hectares and 10,076 hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops were also damaged.

The central team is scheduled to visit Dharwad and Haveri on Sunday to assess damage Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said saic the team will visit Alnavar and Navalgund taluks and some parts of Dharwad city.

Meanwhile, the team deployed to visit Haveri will visit Shiggaon, Naganur, Varadahalli, Bankapur, Koodala, Kunimellahalli, and Hanagal.