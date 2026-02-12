Karnataka Upalokayukta orders crackdown on illegal resorts, homestays in eco-sensitive zones of Mandya

The Karnataka Upalokayukta on Wednesday directed revenue authorities in Mandya district to initiate action against illegal resorts and homestays operating within the eco-sensitive zones of the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and the buffer zone of the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna taluk.

Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa, while reviewing compliance reports, pulled up the assistant commissioner of Pandavapura and the tahsildar of Srirangapatna for failing to curb encroachments and illegal commercial activities in protected areas.

“Commercial establishments such as resorts, lodges and homestays are not permitted within the notified eco-sensitive zone”, the Upalokayukta observed, questioning how permissions were granted despite clear restrictions.

The directions come amid repeated reports of violations despite earlier legal interventions. In the case of River Ranch resort, Justice Veerappa noted that the owner had allegedly resumed encroachment even after eviction proceedings were carried out pursuant to a high court order. While officials stated that a criminal case had been registered against the resort management, the Upalokayukta found fault with the jurisdictional authorities for not pursuing steps to vacate stay orders and enforce compliance effectively.