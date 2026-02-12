Karnataka Upalokayukta orders crackdown on illegal resorts, homestays in eco-sensitive zones of Mandya

The directions followed reports of violations by resorts and homestays in the eco-sensitive zones of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and the Cauvery buffer zone.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 12, 2026 08:33 PM IST
karnataka resortsThe directions come amid repeated reports of violations despite earlier legal interventions. (Representational image generated by Gemini AI)
The Karnataka Upalokayukta on Wednesday directed revenue authorities in Mandya district to initiate action against illegal resorts and homestays operating within the eco-sensitive zones of the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and the buffer zone of the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna taluk.

Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa, while reviewing compliance reports, pulled up the assistant commissioner of Pandavapura and the tahsildar of Srirangapatna for failing to curb encroachments and illegal commercial activities in protected areas.

“Commercial establishments such as resorts, lodges and homestays are not permitted within the notified eco-sensitive zone”, the Upalokayukta observed, questioning how permissions were granted despite clear restrictions.

The directions come amid repeated reports of violations despite earlier legal interventions. In the case of River Ranch resort, Justice Veerappa noted that the owner had allegedly resumed encroachment even after eviction proceedings were carried out pursuant to a high court order. While officials stated that a criminal case had been registered against the resort management, the Upalokayukta found fault with the jurisdictional authorities for not pursuing steps to vacate stay orders and enforce compliance effectively.

Serious concern was also raised over Chandravana Ashrama, where officials were criticised for failing to conduct surveys in certain survey numbers linked to the property. Authorities have now assured the Upalokayukta that surveys will be completed and eviction and demolition proceedings initiated wherever violations are established, particularly in the buffer zones of the Bangaradoddi Canal and the Cauvery River.

In another development, the deputy commissioner of Mandya has cancelled the licence of two homestays—Atmaveda and Indraniladatta Pragnya—located near the Bangaradoddi Canal after scrutiny by the District Tourism Development Committee found violations of operational and environmental guidelines. The Upalokayukta, however, emphasised that cancellation orders “must not remain on paper” and directed officials to ensure immediate closure.

The authority also flagged the presence of commercial establishments near the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, a globally recognised habitat for migratory birds. “No commercial activity is allowed within one kilometre of the sanctuary boundary as per Government of India notifications”, an official said, adding that they have instructed the officials concerned to identify and remove resorts, lodges, hotels and other commercial units functioning within the eco-sensitive zone within a month, in accordance with central government norms.

Meanwhile, a case has been initiated against certain government officials for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to adhere to statutory norms and government notifications. “Public property and environmentally sensitive areas cannot be allowed to be misused due to administrative inaction,” the Upalokayukta observed.

Further action is expected against establishments found operating in violation of the eco-sensitive zone regulations.

