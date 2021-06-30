Karnataka unlock: Bengaluru metro to extend train timings from July 1

The Bengaluru Metro will introduce smart tokens for single journeys as well. (Express Archives)

Having resumed operations nearly ten days ago after almost two months, the Namma Metro in Bengaluru will operate metro trains from 7 am to 6 pm from July 1 and introduce smart tokens for single journeys.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the trains will run at a frequency of five minutes in peak hours and 15 minutes in non-peak hours. However, trains will continue to operate only during weekdays (from Monday to Friday). “On Saturday and Sunday no services will be available on account of curfew,” an official clarified. Trains will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

BMRCL has also notified that smart tokens will be introduced for undertaking single journeys from Thursday, in addition to smart cards used at present.

Earlier, when operations resumed on June 21, metro trains were run on the Purple and Green lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm at a frequency of five minutes, only on weekdays.

Namma Metro had ceased operations on April 28 when the government announced a fortnight-long lockdown with daily cases reaching above 35,000 and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 20 per cent and more.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths.