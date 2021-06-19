Karnataka unlock: 16 districts with Covid positivity below 5% to gradually reopen from June 21

As many as 16 out of the 30 districts in Karnataka, including the Bengaluru city area, where the Covid-19 positivity rate has been below five per cent over the last week, will be allowed to gradually reopen from Monday (June 21). The decision was taken by the Karnataka government following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The district of Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain under lockdown for a period of two more weeks, Yediyurappa announced after the meeting with cabinet ministers where the recommendations of the state technical advisory committee on the lifting of the lockdown were taken into consideration.

“Based on the positivity rate and suggestions made by the technical advisory committee regarding relaxation of restrictions, discussions were held with cabinet colleagues and these decisions were taken,” the Karnataka chief minister said.

The 16 districts, which will gradually reopen from Monday as the positivity rate is below five per cent, are Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumukur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalakot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadagiri and Bidar.

In these districts, hotels will be allowed to open for the first time in nearly two months. Hotels, clubs, restaurants, lodges and restaurants (not serving liquor) will be allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity from 5 am to 5 pm.

Offices and gyms can also function with 50 per cent capacity. Buses can operate with 50 per cent capacity and outdoor sporting activities will be allowed without spectators, the CM said.

The districts will, however, continue to have night curfews from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfews from 7 pm on Friday night to 5 am on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 districts will have a limited lifting of lockdown from Monday on account of the positivity rate being between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. These 13 districts, where restrictions on movement of people will remain in place, are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chamrajngagar, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Ballari, Chirtradurga and Vijayapura.