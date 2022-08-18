Karnataka universities warned of action over online admission management system

Karnataka higher education minister C N Aswath Narayan on Thursday warned that registrars would be relieved of their duties if universities failed to implement the unified university and college management system (UUCMS), a single-login interface for conducting the admission process in degree colleges.

After a meeting with vice-chancellors, Narayan said all state universities should submit a report on registrars who have failed to implement the UUCMS.

The meeting came after many degree colleges, especially in rural areas, have complained of technical glitches hitting the UUMS portal and hindering the admission process.

College authorities also complain that the “complicated” UUCMS portal has led to a decline in admission numbers. Some colleges have opted out of the UUCMS and are sticking to the offline admission process.

The minister also said regular video conferences were being held with college authorities by the higher education department to address the glitches.

Narayan also instructed the colleges to enter details of new admissions on the portal by the end of this month. He also raised concerns about the delay in the evaluation of semester examination papers in some universities and said the process should be completed this month.