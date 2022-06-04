scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Hit and run: Unidentified vehicle hits five onion traders in Karnataka, 4 die

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when the victims were fixing a flat tyre.

Bengaluru |
June 4, 2022 1:02:11 pm
Four onion traders died while one other was critically injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were changing their lorry’s tyre. (Representational image)

Four onion traders died while one other was critically injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were changing their lorry’s tyre on National Highway-218 in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district Thursday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Malleshi Shankrappa Malali (42), Ramaswamy Mahadevappa Karigar (36), Razak Tamboli (54) and Nasir Mulla (42), all residents of Bilagi in Bagalkot district, while Channappa Hussain Madar (36) is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. All the deceased were heading towards Bengaluru to sell onion which they had grown in their fields.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when the victims were fixing a flat tyre. An unknown vehicle hit the five before fleeing the spot. The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the accused vehicle driver. “Since this is a toll road, we have CCTV footage of the toll plazas and we are investigating the matter. The impact of the crash was so high that four persons died on the spot,” said a police officer.

More from Bangalore

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani, who represents the Bilagi Assembly constituency, assured that he would help to get compensation for the families of the deceased from the government. Bilagi police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 279, 338 and 304 (a) and under Section 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement