Hit and run: Unidentified vehicle hits five onion traders in Karnataka, 4 die

Four onion traders died while one other was critically injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were changing their lorry’s tyre on National Highway-218 in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district Thursday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Malleshi Shankrappa Malali (42), Ramaswamy Mahadevappa Karigar (36), Razak Tamboli (54) and Nasir Mulla (42), all residents of Bilagi in Bagalkot district, while Channappa Hussain Madar (36) is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. All the deceased were heading towards Bengaluru to sell onion which they had grown in their fields.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when the victims were fixing a flat tyre. An unknown vehicle hit the five before fleeing the spot. The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the accused vehicle driver. “Since this is a toll road, we have CCTV footage of the toll plazas and we are investigating the matter. The impact of the crash was so high that four persons died on the spot,” said a police officer.

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani, who represents the Bilagi Assembly constituency, assured that he would help to get compensation for the families of the deceased from the government. Bilagi police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 279, 338 and 304 (a) and under Section 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.