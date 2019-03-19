Toggle Menu
Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharwad, many feared trappedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-under-construction-building-collapse-dharwad-live-updates-5634361/

Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharwad, many feared trapped

While many are feared to be trapped, search and rescue operation is underway, ANI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed shock over the incident.

dharwad building collapse, karnataka building collapse, building collapse, under construction building collapse, Kumareshwar Nagar, dharwad under construction building collapse, indian express
The site where the under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar of Karnataka’s Dharwad. (Photo: ANI)

An under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar of Karnataka’s Dharwad. While many are feared to be trapped, search and rescue operation is underway, ANI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed shock over the incident.

“Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I’ve instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

(More details to follow)

Live Blog

This comes just five days after a CST bridge collapsed in Mumbai claiming six lives and injuring over 30 people.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka: One dead, 10 ill after eating prasad outside temple
2 One dead, nine taken ill after consuming 'prasad' in Karnataka temple
3 Former Union minister C K Jaffer Sharief passes away