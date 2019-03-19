Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharwad, many feared trapped

An under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar of Karnataka’s Dharwad. While many are feared to be trapped, search and rescue operation is underway, ANI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed shock over the incident.

“Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I’ve instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

(More details to follow)