Karnataka: Uganda national caught carrying 1.5 crore worth drugs in Cerelac boxes

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Uganda national and have seized methamphetamine worth Rs 1.5 crore in Karnataka on Friday.

The NCB said that based on specific intelligence, the officers of their Bengaluru team seized 995 grams of methamphetamine at Hubballi Railway Station on Friday. The drugs were seized from the possession of Ugandan lady. She was travelling with the drugs in a concealed form in a train. The drug was sourced from Delhi and were intended for further distribution in Karnataka.

The drug was cleverly packed and further concealed in two Cerelac baby food carton boxes to avoid detection. Each box contained around 500 grams of methamphetamine.

By arresting the said Ugandan national, the officers have effectively neutralised a drug syndicate which was operating in the south regions in a unique and systematic manner, said the NCB.