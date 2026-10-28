Karnataka man booked in several murder cases beaten to death; 2 brothers held

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly beating a 43-year-old man to death with an iron rod in Karnataka’s Udupi district, the police said on Wednesday. The victim had a criminal record and was an accused in several murder cases.
According to the police, autorickshaw drivers Pramod Poojary, 39, and Pradeep Poojary, 45, allegedly murdered Sujith Pinto following a long-running dispute over work-related issues and verbal abuse.
Pramod and Pradeep knew Pinto because they were from the same village, the police said. The brothers occasionally took up labour work and supplied goods and other items to Pinto’s house when required. Pinto would sometimes assign them work but allegedly fail to pay them adequately, according to the police.
“Pinto would abuse the brothers and their family members, including their mother, whenever they expressed their inability to take up work due to other commitments. They were also subjected to verbal abuse when they met Pinto at night and consumed alcohol together. The disputes had been continuing for several months,” a police officer said.
What happened on Tuesday night
According to the police, the incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on October 27 at Bhadragiri Circle in Baikady village, under the Brahmavar police station limits. The police said the two brothers called Pinto to the spot, where an argument over a personal matter escalated into a violent altercation.
During the fight, Pradeep allegedly held Pinto while Pramod repeatedly struck him on the head with an iron rod. When another person attempted to intervene, he was also assaulted.
Pinto suffered severe head and facial injuries and died on the spot.
Accused in several murder cases
Pinto, who was from Santhekatte under Malpe police station limits, moved to Brahmavar a few years ago. He was an accused in several murder cases, the police said, including the 2018 murder of Manipal club owner Guruprasad Bhat and the 2020 murder of Yogish Poojary in Lakshminagar, Tenkanidiyoor.
The Brahmavar police registered a murder case and arrested the two brothers. Further investigation is underway.