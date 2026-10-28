Karnataka man booked in several murder cases beaten to death; 2 brothers held

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly beating a 43-year-old man to death with an iron rod in Karnataka’s Udupi district, the police said on Wednesday. The victim had a criminal record and was an accused in several murder cases.

According to the police, autorickshaw drivers Pramod Poojary, 39, and Pradeep Poojary, 45, allegedly murdered Sujith Pinto following a long-running dispute over work-related issues and verbal abuse.

Pramod and Pradeep knew Pinto because they were from the same village, the police said. The brothers occasionally took up labour work and supplied goods and other items to Pinto’s house when required. Pinto would sometimes assign them work but allegedly fail to pay them adequately, according to the police.