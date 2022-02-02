Karnataka: After Udupi, hijab row erupts in more colleges

The hijab row simmering for nearly a month in a pre-university college for girls in Karnataka’s Udupi has spilled over to other colleges in the state.

On Wednesday, in Kundapur, also in Udupi district, a few boys studying at a government pre-university college, presumably Hindus, came to the campus wearing saffron shawls and asked Muslim students to remove their hijab. According to sources, 27 Muslim girls who study in the institute had been coming to the campus wearing hijab.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty spoke to Education Minister BC Nagesh about the issue and also tried to convince the parents of the Muslim students to let the girls come to the college without hijab but his attempts failed, said sources.

Meanwhile, in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district, students of Sir MV Arts and Commerce College came to the campus wearing saffron towels and demanded that the college administration should ban hijab.

Earlier, a government college in Udupi had banned students from wearing hijab inside the classroom and seven Muslim girls were denied entry.

Later the college in coastal Karnataka was ordered closed by local authorities on account of Covid-19 outbreak.